Women's Cross Back Side-Tie Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Multi XS

Embrace the summer sun in chic style with this Side-Tie Medium Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. This sleeveless one-piece swimsuit features a leaf print for modern flair, and a cross back with keyhole and side-tie detailing for a sleek look and a secure fit. The removable cups let you customize the coverage and shaping, while the soft fabric with added stretch offers freedom of movement. Pair with you go-to sunnies and a wide-brim hat for a look that’s unique to you. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.