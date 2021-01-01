Women's Crewneck Laced Pullover Sweater - Sandy Liang x Target Gray XL

With the Crewneck Laced Pullover Sweater from Sandy Liang x Target, you'll have a fresh update on an everyday wardrobe staple. This long-sleeve sweater comes in a light gray color for versatile style, and it gets elevated with a mint green lace overlay on the bodice and sleeves that creates a cropped top-like look. Cotton-rich fabric blended with modal offers a soft and lightweight feel that's great for day-to-night wear, and a relaxed fit keeps things easily wearable. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. Size: XL. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.