M Made in Italy Women's Crew-Neck Sweater, Navy, Small

Super soft, this classic crew-neck sweater with straight hem and long sleeves is elegant day-to-night staple. From M Made in Italy - This women's sweater featuring: long sleeves, crew neckline, straight hem, relaxed fit This sweater featuring a round neckline that leaves plenty of room for a favorite necklace. M Made in Italy: is a complete lifestyle collection, featuring natural fabrics, a variety of prints & textures designed and manufactured in Italy. Machine Wash in Cold Water Separately. Flat Dry