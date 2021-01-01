From m made in italy

M Made in Italy Women's Crew-Neck Sweater, Navy, Small

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Super soft, this classic crew-neck sweater with straight hem and long sleeves is elegant day-to-night staple. From M Made in Italy - This women's sweater featuring: long sleeves, crew neckline, straight hem, relaxed fit This sweater featuring a round neckline that leaves plenty of room for a favorite necklace. M Made in Italy: is a complete lifestyle collection, featuring natural fabrics, a variety of prints & textures designed and manufactured in Italy. Machine Wash in Cold Water Separately. Flat Dry

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com