Galaxy Dress Black Crepe Black Rain Sequins The Galaxy Dress ticks all the boxes for upcoming events in your diary. With an array of fantastic details from luxurious draped sleeves, cutout detailing on the back finished off with a beautiful button. Whilst you're dancing the night away, it's important to note that style and comfort go hand in hand, so we designed this perfectly fitting dress to be both flattering and comfortable. -Round Neckline -Knee Length -Cut Out Back Detail -High Waist Line Wash Care: Hand Wash Separately, Dry Clean Gentle, Do Not Soak Main Fabric Composition: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Contrast Fabric Composition: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Lining Fabric Composition: 100% Polyester Women's Black Crepe Galaxy Dress Rain Sequins XL Mellaris