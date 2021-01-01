Womens Couples Married 75 Years - Funny 75th Wedding Anniversary V-Neck T-Shirt

Funny 75th wedding anniversary gift for couples that have been living the married life for 75 years and have seen & heard it all and nothing scares them. Perfect for a married couple celebrating 75 years of marriage with a 75th wedding anniversary party! This novelty anniversary gag gift will get lots of laughs from your husband or wife or party guests. Features "I've Been Married 75 Years Nothing Scares Me" funny marriage anniversary meme. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem