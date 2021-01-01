From lavaand
Women's Brown Cotton The Sofia Midi Skirt XL Lavaand
The Sofia midi skirt has a peplum hem with a mini frill and an elasticated waist for a great fit, with plenty of volume in the skirt and pockets in the side seams. The peplum midi skirt features this season's vibrant 70s inspired hand illustrated floral printed on crisp cotton poplin. The earthy toned print is perfect for any late summer garden party! Complete the set with the matching Emmy bardot top. 100% Cotton We recommend hand washing at a cool temperature, but if you prefer to wash in the machine, you should wash in a laundry bag to avoid snagging, at maximum 30 degrees Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details: Elasticated waistband Midi length skirt Peplum with frill detail Unlined Pockets in side seams Non-stretch cotton fabric Women's Brown Cotton The Sofia Midi Skirt XL Lavaand