The Deuce Biker Jacket is inspired by the original Perfecto Biker Jacket and embraces the rebellious attitude cultivated by its predecessor with an added contemporary edge. Cut in a perfected relaxed fit & crafted from a light weight, 100% suede. Finished with YKK hardware, a belted waist and features shoulder vents for comfort. Classic Perfecto biker jacket with asymmetric front zip YKK Hardware Removable belted waist (snap down) Snap down lapel & collar with worn silver snap buttons D pocket Inside pockets on both sides Vented Back Washed & waxed 100% Suede Lining: Cupro / Cotton Made in India Women's Brown Cotton The Deuce Biker Jacket - Leopard XS Other