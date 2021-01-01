The Cotton Shirt Dress is designed to provide a loose fit, while the lace yoke adds a delicate and feminine detail and the back pleat gives the dress a subtle volume. The cotton tie beautifully wraps around the waist for an elegant silhouette. The Shirt Dress promises everything the elegant woman needs, making this a perfect wardrobe staple. All Sophie Cameron Davies cotton dresses are luxuriously hand finished with our custom-made gold-edged buttons. 80% Cotton 20% Polyamide Dry Clean or Cold Hand Wash Women's White Cotton Shirt Dress Small Sophie Cameron Davies