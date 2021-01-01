From rue agthonis
Women's White Cotton Letter Print T-Shirt Medium RUE AGTHONIS
Soft and breathable cotton, also suitable for sensitive skin. The timeless printed letter white tee adopts the convex process, which is concise and ingenious, three-dimensional cutting highlights the figure and shows the charm of wearing it. Ingenious thinking is reflected in the lettering on the chest. Make plain white T-shirt look very vivid. Even in your leisure time, wearing a white tee will make you look different and keep up with the times. Suitable occasions include commuting, daily wear, parties and shopping. All of our Rue Agthonis garments are specially made to order to be a perfect fit for you! Each product is made with the hopes that you treasure its uniqueness and the hard work that went into it. Our no returns policy applies to all garments unless proven faulty. Hand Washing 100% Cotton Women's White Cotton Letter Print T-Shirt Medium RUE AGTHONIS