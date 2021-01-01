Double-breasted blazer featuring a lapel collar, long sleeves and front flap pockets. Six gold metal buttons. Fire blazer made by heavy panama cotton printed with digital printing. Inside lining printed with special colourful pattern. Wear it with our black palazzo jeans or with our animalier round skirt. Made in Italy. Panama: 100% Cotton Inside Lining: 100% Viscose Twill We Suggest Dry cleaning which is more gentle, but these materials could be also washed machine 30°C. Protect with a cloth both the outside fabric and the inside lining while ironing at low temperature, no bleaching. Do not expose to direct sunlight for long time. Women's Red Cotton Hot Blazer Small My Pair of Jeans