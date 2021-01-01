Advertisement
HANDY. the name says it all. This small, nice, cut from goat-leather purse with denim lining is perfect for every women. It's fitted with 2 compartments while the exterior includes an additional zipper pocket for money coins and logo detailing in the label's signature embossed. General info: Certain aging of the wallet according to your wearing habits are characteristics of real leather and set this natural product apart from artificial materials. Material information: Goat leather with soft denim (100% cotton) lining inside. Leather care: Unlike other natural or synthetic materials, leather care is an ongoing process that requires attention to detail and care. Real leather, unlike vegan leather, is made to last years, especially if a leather wallet/purse or item is regularly taken care of. For cleaning and ensuring your leather necessities longevity you can use this method: Remove any dirt, mud, salt, with a brush, damp rag, or shine cloth. Wait until dry before doing anything else. Apply leather cleaner in small circles, in small amounts. Use a shine cloth for this. Do it gentle. To make sure your leather wallet lasts for the duration of its use. Leather wallets should be stored properly in order to avoid damage and deformation. Women's Green Cotton Handy - Aqua - Purse Small VANOIR