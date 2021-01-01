A simple structured bodice combined with a generously flared high-low skirt: all in this dress is designed to flatter your body. The lovely flower jacquard brings up a dash of romanticism while the color blocking adds a real edge to this item. Separated belt with bow provided, concealed zipper in the back. This dress has the versatility to take you from day to night with grace and elegance. Main fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton Lining: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Machine wash gentle cycle (30 degrees max) Women's Blue Cotton Flower Jacquard Bow Belted Dress Small Smart and Joy