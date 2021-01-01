A true classic, our heavyweight Breton stripe shirt is a timeless addition to your closet. The classic boat neck detail, drop shoulders and split hem give this design effortless style. Made from 100% organic ringspun heavyweight cotton, this top is perfect for even the coldest days. Our 100% heavyweight ringspun organic cotton has the softness of a tee but the weight of a sweater. Super soft and anti-pilling the fabric is designed to withstand the wear and tear of everyday life. 100% Organic Cotton Machine wash cold, stretch back to original shape, lay flat to dry. Product is 100% pre-shrunk organic cotton. Women's Navy Cotton Emma Long Sleeve & Red Breton Stripe Large Theo + George