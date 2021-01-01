Advertisement
Extravagant mini dress made of delicate, high-quality vegan leather in black colour. Sculptural draping and radial fold masterfully build a female hourglass silhouette. The thin, delicate vegan leather used in this design is covered with a cotton finish on the underside, which is very skin-friendly. The dress has contoured bust cups and sewn underwires, which perfectly adjusts the design to the figure. We want you to be happy with our products! For the best fit, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and our detailed measurements in the SIZING tab. Hand wash at 15 ° C in a delicate detergent Iron at 110 ° C on the left side COMPOSITION: Vegan Leather 50% Polyurethane, 50% Cotton Women's Black Cotton Dress Alessandra Cynical Large Aggi