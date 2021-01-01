From aggi
Women's White Cotton Demi Simple Shirt Small Aggi
Advertisement
Oversized shirt with a strongly accentuated shoulder line made of cotton poplin with a paper handle. Create a modern look and wear it with a fitted skirt or pants for a strong, pronounced styling. We want you to be happy with our products! For the best fit, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and our detailed measurements in the SIZING tab. Hand wash at 30°C Do not wring out Hang with water Iron at 150°C COMPOSITION: 100% Cotton Women's White Cotton Demi Simple Shirt Small Aggi