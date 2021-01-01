From spirit & grace
Women's White Cotton Clio Maxi Skirt XXS Spirit & Grace
In beautiful Broderie Anglaise, the Clio Maxi skirt will be your hardest-working piece this summer. Effortlessly chic and comfortable, this wrap-effect skirt with a feminine frill is designed to flatter and looks beautiful with the Kai top for daytime elegance, or with a silk camisole for garden party glamour. Please note this skirt is a maxi style/floor sweeper. Machine wash at 30 degrees 100% cotton 100% cotton lining Wrap-effect skirt Concealed side zip Made in Britain Women's White Cotton Clio Maxi Skirt XXS Spirit & Grace