Tiered, loose fit dress with crochet inserts. The dress has a slightly sheer, flowy material and crocheted panels. The sleeves are puffed, and the dress ends with a flared hem. It can be worn both as a top, or as a dress, depending on your desired look. The movement of this piece can give you the romantic look prefect for a date. Composition: 100%polyester Care: We recommend dry clean only The model is 176cm tall and wears size S Women's White Cotton Chiffon Dress With Lace Insertions Large BLUZAT