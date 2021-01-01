Womens Cottagecore Mushroom Strawberry Fruit Goblincore Mycology V-Neck T-Shirt

This cottagecore aesthetic mushroom holding a strawberry design makes a great gift for women or girls who love the goblincore or fairycore aesthetic. This dark academia design is perfect for all who love the cottage life and a strawberry fruit lover. If you are a Botanist and also love nature core then get this mycology theme perfect for all mycologists, morel lovers, and for family and friends who love Mushroom, foodie, and fungus you know Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem