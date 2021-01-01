Womens Costa Rican Zodiac Womens Leo Queen July August Birthday T-Shirt

These Latin American gifts featuring 4 queens . Be the pride of South America with these cool clothing, apparel, products and accessories. Featuring a pretty lady with the flag on her dress very patriotic, a streetwise chick, a dark skin girl and a CEO These Costa Rican pride gifts for women are cool. Perfect for latin queens, latin american women, spanish girls, Latin divas. If you love zodiacs, horoscopes, astrology and star signs you will love these. They are stylish, cool, cute & trendy for a queen Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem