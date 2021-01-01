Womens Cool Mamas food strawberries fruit fruit mother T-Shirt

This graphic "Cool Mamas eat strawberry" and features a sweet red strawberry. A great gift for fruit mother, vegetarians, vegan mums and mothers who find the strawberry fruit and other summer fruits delicious. This design is suitable for special occasions, such as travel, health events, Mother's Day and vegetarian and vegan diet. A great gift for farmers who harvest summer fruits. Get the delicious strawberries summer fruit on your design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem