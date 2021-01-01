The Combs Tech gets an overhaul in rugged new season shades. Made from a tough-yet-light mix of Ajax leather and Extra Tough Poly, the utilitarian boot is comfortable from the first step. They're finished with flecked hiker laces and an adjustable strap alongside our core DNA: yellow stitching and an AirWair heel loop. Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible stitching. Extra Tough Poly is an extra tough, synthetic woven fabric with exceptional strength and elasticity. Ajax is a PU-coated split leather with a subtle geometric emboss. Made with a comfortable, durable cemented construction. Upper: Textile 60%, Coated Leather 40%Inner: Textile 100% Sole: 100% PVC | Dr. Martens, Women's Combs Tech Extra Tough Poly Casual Boots in Black, Size 6