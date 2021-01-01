Womens Colorful world thanks to my Havanese dog dogs dog mom V-Neck T-Shirt

Colorful world thanks to my Havanese is the ideal saying for Dog lover, clothing, colors, Havanese accessories, paws or my world. Gift idea for birthday, Christmas or for everyday life. Funny motif with humor that goes with any outfit. For men or women. dog school, dog lover, dog breed, dog breeds, dog , dog owner, & dog love should know people to whom you give this gift. Funny sayings can be worn at work, leisure or party and are the ideal birthday gift for partner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem