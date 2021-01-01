Womens Colorful world thanks to my Great Dane German dog dog V-Neck T-Shirt

Colorful world thanks to my Great Dane is the ideal saying for Dog lover, dogs, clothing, my world, colors, paws or dog mom. Gift idea for birthday, Christmas or for everyday life. Funny motif with humor that goes with any outfit. For men or women. German dog accessories, dog love, dog lover, dog b, dog school, & dog owner should know people to whom you give this gift. Funny sayings can be worn at work, leisure or party and are the ideal birthday gift for partner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem