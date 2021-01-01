Womens Colorful thanks to my Airedale terrier dog dogs dog mom T-Shirt

Colorful thanks to my Airedale terrier is the ideal saying for Dog lover, clothing, colors, paws, dog school, doggy or my world. Gift idea for birthday, Christmas or for everyday life. Funny motif with humor that goes with any outfit. For men or women. airedale terrier accessories, dog lover, dog breed, dog owner, & dog love should know people to whom you give this gift. Funny sayings can be worn at work, leisure or party and are the ideal birthday gift for partner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem