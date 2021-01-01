Womens Coffee and Tambourine Instrument - For Music & Coffee Lovers V-Neck T-Shirt

Coffee and Tambourine! Funny and fresh Tambourine instrument design, perfect for Tambourine Lovers to wear during music practice. Amazing design guaranteed to make other students/friends/players laugh at music class, a concert or Tambourine music festival! Funny and unique pun, saying, quote design for Tambourine players. No-fuss, easy and simple Tambourine class uniform for music group or Tambourine practice. Have the satisfaction of making friends laugh at any musical class, festival or Tambourine event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem