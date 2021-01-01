BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Classic Rose Goldtone Stainless Steel, Mother-Of-Pearl & Crystal Bracelet Watch

From the Classic Collection. Set yourself apart from the rest with this ladies watch. The case holds a mother-of-pearl dial and rose goldtone hands that combine together with a matching bracelet that easily adjusts to your wrist. Japanese quartz movement Fixed crystal bezel Mother-of-pearl dial Arabic numerals Crystal hour markers Second hand Rose goldtone stainless steel Push-button clasp Limited two-year warranty Imported. Center Core - W Watches > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. BCBGMAXAZRIA.