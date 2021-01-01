From dkny
Dkny Women's Classic Cotton Lace Balconette - Dk4007 - -
Dkny Classic Cotton Lace Balconette - Dk4007. Classic cotton and a captivating cameo by luxe lace sets this bra apart from your collection of intimate favorites. The lightweight foam cups contour and shape all day, while the ultra-fine construction delivers a comfy fit you'll never get tired of. Finally, adjustable straps help to create a personal fit that will keep you reaching for this brilliant basic time and time again. Lightweight foam cups provide contour & shaping; Ultra-fine cotton for comfortable, everyday wear; Contemporary lace trim detail adds an elevated designer look; Adjustable straps help create a personal fit; Balconette shape provides moderate coverage as well as a modern look with an open neckline; Logo printed on strap.