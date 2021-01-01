Womens Class of 2022 Proud Aunt Graduation Graduate Leopard Rainbow V-Neck T-Shirt

Class of 2022 Proud Aunt! Get ready for Graduation 2022 with this cute leopard rainbow for a proud aunt, auntie of the graduating class of 2022 who may be graduating from preschool, kindergarten, elementary, middle school, high school, college. Perfect graduation gift for a proud aunt of the graduating class of 2022 who loves leopard rainbows, cute rainbow, leopard spots. Great commemorative souvenir to celebrate their niece or nephew's graduation year. They got to the graduation stage with you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem