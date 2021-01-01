From pacsafe
PacSafe Women's Citysafe CX 11L Anti Theft Mini Backpack-Fits 13" Laptop, Black, 11 Liter
ANTI-THEFT DESIGN - With Interlocking Zippers and Cut Proof Material (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/pickpocketing, plus RFID blocking pockets to keep your credit cards/IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand. CAN BE LOCKED TO FIXTURES - Adjustable, padded shoulder strap is detachable and reinforced with wire. Bag can be securely locked to tables or chairs to protect your phone, camera, laptop, notebook, wallet, keys, money, passport, DSLR etc. ORGANIZATION & POCKETS - 1* RFID Blocking Front Zip Pocket, 1* Interlocking Zipper Main Compartment, w/ 1* Padded Sleeve (Fits 13" Macbook Pro Laptop), 1* RFID Blocking Zippered Interior Pocket, 2* Interior Pocket, Pen loops COMPACT YET ROOMY - Wide opening with plenty of room for your jacket, notebook, smartphone, charger and other travel essentials. With a top carry haul handle for flexible carrying. DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT & WARRANTY - 14. 2"H x 10. 2"W x 5. 1"D, 1. 34 lbs. Made of soft, durable, water resistant and easy to clean Nylon & Polyester to ensure long-lasting usage of this travel pack everyday & during weekends. Comes with a 5-year Pacsafe warranty.