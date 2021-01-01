Womens Christmas Capital Letter J with Christmas Hat V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you like the festive atmosphere, warm and cosy Christmas atmosphere? Snuggle up in this lovely letter of the Alphabet J with a classic red Christmas hat and green checked initials. Best combined as a matching gift set for family. If "J" is the initial letter of your name, get this fresh design Christmas outfit or buy it as a perfect gift for those sweet and happy J in your life you love and love. Perfect for your Christmas family photo Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem