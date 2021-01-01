UGG Womens UGG Chevonne Rain Boot - Womens Shoes Black/Black Size 08.0

Drip, drop, splash! The UGG Chevonne Rain Boot brings an A-star look to your rotation and protection against all elements. The PVC upper adds a waterproof layer to keep you dry when it rains, while the textile lining enhances strength and durability. Whether you are trailing through the streams or casually walking through the streets, the UGG Chevonne Rain Boot is exactly what you need! UGG Chevonne Rain Boot features: Polyurethane insole with 7 mm tablegrade sheepskin lining ensures maximum comfort and protection. UGG logo sockliner woven label and UGG logo pull tab rep the brand. PVC outsole with UGG logo branding offers proper traction. 5'' shaft height.