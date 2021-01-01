Relic by Fossil Women's Charley Convertible Crossbody Handbag, Color: Blue Croco Model: (RLH9014958)

Relic by Fossil is an American watch and lifestyle brand creatively delivering accessible, elevated casual designs With each of our signature watches and accessories you will see the perfect mix of classic style with modern updates optimized for your true everday lifestyle Relic By Fossil handbags are perfect for the modern woman on the go. Each purse is crafted with elevated piece goods with lots of function to hold all your essentials that will tie your entire look together This PVC convertible crossbody bag boasts six credit card slots and one adjustable, detachable crossbody strap Exterior Detail: 1 Front Slide Pocket, 1 Front Zipper Pocket; Interior Detail: 6 Credit Card Slots Measurements: 8.5"L x 2.75"W x 5.75"H