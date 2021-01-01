C.CLINE Women's Casual Shorts pink&blue&green - Pink & Blue Tie-Dye Sweatshirt & Drawstring Shorts - Women

Pink & Blue Tie-Dye Sweatshirt & Drawstring Shorts - Women. A must-have for relaxing at home or for looking poised while running errands, this coordinated lounge set includes convenient side pockets and a drawstring waist for a comfy fit. Includes pink and blue tie-dye sweatshirt and matching shorts (two pieces total)Top (size S): 24.61'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall, 34'' chest, 25'' waist, 37'' hips 85% polyester / 15% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported