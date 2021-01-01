Instant Message Women's Women's Casual Shorts HEATHER - Heather Charcoal 'Bring Coffee or Let Me Sleep' Slouchy Pullover & Shorts Set - Women, Plus &

Heather Charcoal 'Bring Coffee or Let Me Sleep' Slouchy Pullover & Shorts Set - Women, Plus & Petite Plus. Hit refresh on your go-to loungewear with this coordinating set elevated with a lightweight French terry knit and playful message. Includes heather charcoal slouchy pullover and heather charcoal French terry shorts (two pieces total)Full graphic text (pullover): Bring me coffee or let me sleep.Size S (shorts): 4'' inseamLightweight French terry knit60% combed ringspun cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA