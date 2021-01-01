Beyond This Plane Women's Casual Dresses BLK - Black & Beige Abstract Convertible Shift Dress - Women & Plus

Black & Beige Abstract Convertible Shift Dress - Women & Plus. Stay conveniently covered up when venturing out in this stretch-infused shift dress equipped with an attached non-medical face covering. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Size S/4-6: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hemConvertible face coveringElastic ear loops95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported