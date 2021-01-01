From naot
NAOT Women's Casual boots Black - Black Madras & Smoke Boreas Leather Boot - Women
Advertisement
Black Madras & Smoke Boreas Leather Boot - Women. Elevate your look with this boot that boasts a strappy design and an anatomic cork and latex footbed that molds to your foot with wear.FeaturesPadded, technical lining for comfort, warmth and moisture absorptionRemovable anatomic cork and latex footbed molds to the shape of your foot for superior supportLightweight, durable polyurethane sole designed with metal shank to prevent slippingStrong and flexible hand-sewn stroble constructionProduct Details1.25'' heel4.75'' shaft10.5'' circumferenceSide-zip closureLeather upperPadded textile liningRemovable anatomic cork and latex footbedMan-made soleImported