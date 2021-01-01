Our Beverly sweater is made of the finest cashmere yarn but knitted with a tight knit so it holds good elasticity, drapes beautifully and is not see-through. The top part of the body is rib knit which gives a beautiful shape whether worn tucked into your trousers or worn loose. The body has a loose relaxed fit that balanced by the rib knitted sleeves. We suggest wearing it half-tucked in with simple jewellery for a modern clean and polished look, or wear it under a dark coloured jacket and pair it with our Fallon gloves, hats and Kitty leopard print scarf for a layered outdoor look. 100 % fine cashmere Hand wash or dry clean Women's Brown Cashmere Beverly Sweater With Rib Details Small Asneh