VKY & CO Women's Career Dresses BLUE - Blue & Pink Floral Dot Midi Sheath Dress - Women & Plus

Blue & Pink Floral Dot Midi Sheath Dress - Women & Plus. A midi hem flirts with your knees giving this dress an appropriately modest, flattering length. Its unique pattern anchors its look in modern sophistication.Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 43'' long from high point of shoulder to hemOff-center pleating detail95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials