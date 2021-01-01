Nanu Women's Cardigans Blue - Blue 'Dogs' Hacci Open Cardigan - Women & Plus

Blue 'Dogs' Hacci Open Cardigan - Women & Plus. Create your casual-cool layered look with ease by donning this laid-back open cardigan crafted from stretch-blend hacci fabric for daylong comfort. Made for ZulilyGraphic text: (A repeating collage of dog-related phrases such as 'love is where the dog is' and 'life is better with a dog').Size S: 26.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemHacci knit97% polyester / 3% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.