Lily Women's Cardigans RED - Red & Black Dot Abstract Pocket Snap-Up Cardigan - Women & Plus

Red & Black Dot Abstract Pocket Snap-Up Cardigan - Women & Plus. You won't have to leave small essentials behind just to travel light when you have this boldly patterned cardigan that boasts two handy patch pockets. Snaps make closure easy, and wide cuffs keep out the cold.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size M: 31'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 32.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported