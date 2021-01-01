Womens Can I have Bulgogi Please in Hangul Korean Drink Funny Kor V-Neck T-Shirt

Bulgogi Juseyo means Can I have Bulgogi please in Korean. Wear this at Korean restaurant and ask for the food! for Hallyu lovers, Korean Music, Korean food, Kdrama, Korea tourist, fan girls, wife, husband Whats your favorite Korean food? for anyone who loves Korea, your best Korean friend, foreigners, dad, sister, brother, co-worker, cousin, grandfather, grandmother, kids, for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentines, New years, birthday, Halloween Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem