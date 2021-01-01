Women's Camo Print Mid-Rise Utility Ankle Pants - Knox Rose Gray 10

From Zoom meetings to casual hangouts to anything in between, you'll be ready to take on any occasion in comfy style wearing these Mid-Rise Utility Ankle Pants from Knox Rose™. These mid-rise pants are crafted from soft, stretchy fabric in a skinny-fit silhouette to help keep you looking and feeling great no matter where the day takes you. The fly button closure lends a secure fit, and the multiple pockets with zipper closure offer functional flair. Style yourself a casual-cool look with a scoop-neck tee and mules, or dress it up a notch with a button-down top and pumps. Size: 10. Color: Gray. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Camouflage. Material: Cotton.