Ella Moss Women's Camille Twist Back Dress, Black, X Large

Color black is a true dark black, made in a nice baby rib fabric Twist back dress with short sleeves, wide boat neck and slender fit body. This sleek dress is made fabric design to move with you for easy wear and all day stylish comfort. Pair's great with all footwear from fashionable sandals to booties and can be worn on its own or with any cute denim jacket, shawl or cargdian giving you the flexibility you need in a wardrobe. Ella Moss is a purist denim brand inspired by art, culture and travel; celebrating and embracing life's experience.