Womens California Dreamin’ Natural Summer Roll Surf DesignCali V-Neck T-Shirt

Anyone that lives in oc orange county garden grove Westminster irvine laguna needs this shirt! If you love beach surfing and west coast beach surf skate skating skateboarding this is the tee for you.California Suite Dreaming songs with a Los Angeles Venice Summer Fit Tees with a California Sunset. California trip Love Venice beach tropicals theme that references California Dreamin' songs. A great gift for someone that is from california cali socal norcal cencal los angeles la the bay oakland inland empire Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem