C. Wonder Women's Button Front Cardigan Sweater

Material: 51% Rayon/27% Polyester/22% NylonCare: Machine washableCountry of Origin: ImportedSize: Model is 5'10.5" and is wearing a size MFit: RelaxedWeight: LightweightNeckline: Straight openingClosure: Button-front placket; gold-tone buttons with signature C logoSleeves: LongPockets: NoneFeatures: Super-soft feel; colorblocked patternOne Part Luxe. One Part Casual: Supremely soft this timeless sweater feels and looks incredible Women's Cardigan Sweater from C. WonderExplore the colorful, chic & modern world of C. Wonder. Discover smart, sophisticated and effortless styles for work and play...see the wonder of it all.