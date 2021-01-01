Womens Burnouts or Bows Gender Reveal Baby Party Announce Auntie Raglan Baseball Tee

Burnouts or Bows Gender Reveal Design, perfect for an Announcement Reveal Baby Party. This Product can also be used for burnouts or bows gender reveal decorations. Celebrate you baby party and reveal if its going to be powder or smoke, pink or blue. This colourful design is perfect for Auntie, and for all who love the idea for an announcement party (not only mom or dad). The party often is during pregnancy. Burnouts is in blue lettering. Will it be the blue side or the pink side? Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem