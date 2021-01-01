This 100% pure silk camisole has total luxe appeal. Beautifully finished with a black lace detail trim, it is the perfect party piece. The V-neck top features adjustable spaghetti straps and a sophisticated draped cut to the front and back. Cut in a regular fit, the rich burgundy silk falls beautifully over your curves. It is finished with hipster-style boxer shorts and a snap fastening for comfort all evening long. Pair with a split straight skirt for head-turning glamour. Cool hand wash only or dry clean Women's Burgundy Silk Lace Trim Cami Spaghetti Top Bodysuit Small Ukulele