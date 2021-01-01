Advertisement
This beautiful new colour in Guinea's classic figure flattering puffer design is a subtle bronze/khaki and will work with all colours in your wardrobe. The lightweight down padded jacket has sculpted, shaping panels at the sides and under the sleeves which give this jacket a uniquely flattering fit, ensuring warmth without the bulk. A detachable faux fur collar gives the jacket an instant shot of glam, with a dipped hem at the back, whilst the gold Guinea branded zippers provide the perfect finishing touches.Info: Lightweight down puffer jacket in bronze Full length front gold branded Guinea zip 2 zipped pockets with gold tab Detachable luxe faux fur collar Stretch side panels for flattering fit Available in sizes 6 to 16 Care Details: With a soft, lightweight down filling of 90% down and 10% feathers, our puffer jackets are dry clean only. Women's Bronze Puffer Gilet - Luxe Faux Fur Collar Medium Guinea