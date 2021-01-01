This handmade necklace is made of blue lace agate with baroque pearl, golden color rhinestones heart charm and Japan gold-plated brass findings. Color of this necklace so beautiful which can be matching with any outfits from day to night for any occasion. Wear earrings from same collection to complete your outlook! Also, this is a very nice gift for birthday, anniversaries or festivals. It will be contained in a nice jewelry box with well packed. Women's Blue Brass Lace Agate Heart Charm Short Necklace Farra