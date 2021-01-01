From ille lan
Women's White Brass Como Earrings Gold ille lan
Como, a charming small city where you want to see and explore to give you a break from your tired heart. These Silver Hoop Earrings feature a basic silver hoop ring with an edgy cutout detail. The flat line on the side creates a modern and stylish semi-chunky daily wear item. These earrings can be worn as a stylish point with a variety of outfits from a formal look, to an office look and a normcore look suitable for all occasions. Materials: Brass and Silver post Jewelry Storage Method Store jewelry in separate polybags to prevent scratches and oxidization. Color may fade when exposed to salt water, sweat, spray, or perfume. Be sure to clean product before storing. Shape of the set jewels can be altered by impact. Please handle it carefully. Note that the internal properties of the various stones cause them to be sensitive to factors such as strong sunlight and chemicals. 925 Silver and 14k, 18k gold are particularly sensitive to lipid and fat-based substances such as cosmetics or soapy water and exposure to these substances may lead to fading of luster. Women's White Brass Como Earrings Gold ille lan